News

All





Real Estate Have Covered Goo Goo Dolls’ “Name” for SiriusXM The Cover is a Part of SiriusXM’s SiriusXMU Sessions





Real Estate are the latest to join SiriusXM’s SiriusXMU Sessions, a series where artists such as Soccer Mommy and Beach Bunny have given their take on classic covers. Today, SiriusXM shared Real Estate’s cover of “Name” by the Goo Goo Dolls (from their 2005 album A Boy named Goo). Listen to the cover below, followed by the original version of the song.

A full session with the band was recorded before the pandemic. It includes an interview with the band and will premiere tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on SiriusXMU (channel 35).

Real Estate’s current lineup is Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, Jackson Pollis, Matthew Kallman, and Julian Lynch. Their last album, The Main Thing, was released in February of 2020 via Domino. Kevin McMahon, who worked on the band’s 2011 album Days, produced The Main Thing, which was recorded over the course of a year at Upstate New York’s Marcata Sound studio.

Bleeker had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We discovered through the care and attention that we brought to this record that making music to resonate with other people is our catharsis. The ‘main thing’ is following your path of inspiration and hoping to inspire that in people around you.”

Read our 2020 interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Read our 2017 interview with Real Estate about In Mind.

Real Estate’s Martin Courtney also released a solo album in 2015, Many Moons. Read our interview with Courtney about it. Also Courtney did a joint interview with actor Jason Schwartzman for our Best of 2014 issue and you can read that here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



