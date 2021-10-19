News

Real Estate Share New Cover of Television’s “Days” Out Now via Domino

Photography by Jake Michaels



Real Estate have shared a new cover of the 1978 Television song “Days” to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their second album, which was titled after the song. It is out now via Domino. Listen below.

Bassist and band founder Alex Bleeker states in a press release: “The shrewd, completist bootlegger will always remember 6/30/2011 as the day that we debuted the album Days live in its entirety at 285 Kent in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Back then, Domino Park, across the street, was still a dilapidated sugar warehouse, and our unreleased sophomore album didn’t yet have a name. Real heads (or as we like to call them, ‘agents’) might also recall that this show was a release party for the new 33 1/3 book recounting the history of Television’s Marquee Moon. Somewhere in the introduction to that volume, author Bryan Waterman declared that even though the song ‘Days’ was on Television’s often overlooked second record, it provided a blueprint for all of the melodic guitar-based indie rock that would soon follow in its wake.

“We were of course huge fans of that tune; this was in fact our second record, and we saw ourselves humbly as the torchbearers of that tradition. So the story goes like this—we were on tour, sitting in our fire engine red Dodge Ram 2500 somewhere along the I-95 when someone in the band read that sentence aloud, and said, ‘why don’t we call the album Days?’ As I recall, nobody loved it, but more importantly, nobody hated it and it stuck. It’s true, this now decade-old album is named after this fantastic, underappreciated Television tune, which was a joy for us to cover and record for you after all these years.”

Next month, the band will kick off their fall 2021 tour. Their most recent music project, the Half a Human EP, came out earlier this year via Domino. The EP’s title track was one of our Songs of the Week.

