News

All





Record Store Day Shares New Release List Detailing Albums Coming Out Each of the Three Dates Releases from Robyn, Beck, Fleetwood Mac, John Prine, and Much More Available August 29, September 26 and October 24.





Every year in April, Record Store Day gets music fans out to their local independent record stores to buy a bunch of exclusive limited edition releases, live reissues, and even brand new records. But in March coronavirus safety concerns called for delayed drop dates, shifting 2020’s event from April 18 (which was initially pushed back to June 20) to August 29, September 26, and October 24. Today, Record Store Day announced a completely new schedule of releases for each date.

The first round of releases include Robyn’s self-titled 2005 album (on vinyl for the first time), Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb, a new live EP from Brittany Howard, John Prine’s first four albums in a vinyl box setting, a live Bowie album from his 1974 Soul Tour, and a pressing of Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom EP (on vinyl for the first time).

Also included on August 29 is Billie Eilish’s Live at Third Man Records, previously only found in Third Man’s stores. It will be released on blue vinyl with a poster, as well. Along with Eillish are releases from Mac Demarco, Iggy Pop, The Charlatans, The Cure, Brian Eno, Manic Street Preachers, and Gorillaz, among many others.

But, wait. There’s more. On September 26, Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” will be reissued on ’12-inch vinyl. There’s a Tegan and Sara live album. A 3xLP of Replacements set will be available along with new reissues of albums from The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, and Lil Kim.

Then finally, on October 24, Beck’s “No Distraction / Uneventful Days” is available on 7-inch and album reissues of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, The Rolling Stones, Booker T and the M.G.’s, Suede, Air, and Miles Davis will all be available for purchase.

In addition to the three new release dates, Record Store Day has made changes to its annual conference, Summer Camp, a symposium solely for independent record stores. It’s largest one yet was scheduled for August of this year.

However, Record Store Day is now partnering with the Music Business Association to bring “Couch Camp,” a three-day online conversation/course regarding independent music. Starting June 3 and running to the end of the week sponsors such as A to Z Media, Ingram Music, and Deer Park/Crosley will help record stores connect with their fellow stores as well as distributors, labels, service providers and others.

Check out the extensive full list of releases here.

www.recordstoreday.com

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.