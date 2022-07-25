Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the release of a new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be out on October 14 via Warner. The album was produced by Rick Rubin, and will be the second album released by the band this year after Unlimited Love. View the new album’s cover art below.

The band elaborate on the new album in a press release: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

“With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Unlimited Love was released in April via Warner. It featured the song “Black Summer.”

