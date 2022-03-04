Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song “Poster Child”
Unlimited Love Due Out April 1 via Warner
Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a new song “Poster Child.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Unlimited Love, which will be out on April 1 via Warner. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album last month, the band shared the song “Black Summer.” Their previous studio album, The Getaway, came out in 2016 via Warner.
