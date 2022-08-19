Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Video For New Single “Tippa My Tongue”
Return of the Dream Canteen Due Out October 14 via Warner
Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a video for their new single, “Tippa My Tongue.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be out on October 14 via Warner. The album was produced by Rick Rubin, and will be the second album released by the band this year after Unlimited Love. View the Malia James-directed video below.
Unlimited Love was released in April via Warner. It featured the song “Black Summer.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Why Bonnie on “90 in November” (Interview) — Why Bonnie
- Björk Announces New Album (News) — Björk
- Premiere: Milan McAlevey Shares New Single “You Can Get It” (News) — Milan McAlevey
- First Issue Revisited: Grandaddy on “The Sophtware Slump” (Interview) — Grandaddy, Jason Lytle
- Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Video For New Single “Tippa My Tongue” (News) — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.