Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Video For New Single “Tippa My Tongue” Return of the Dream Canteen Due Out October 14 via Warner





Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a video for their new single, “Tippa My Tongue.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be out on October 14 via Warner. The album was produced by Rick Rubin, and will be the second album released by the band this year after Unlimited Love. View the Malia James-directed video below.

Unlimited Love was released in April via Warner. It featured the song “Black Summer.”

