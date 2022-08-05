 Regina Spektor Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Shares Live Version of “Back of a Truck” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
Regina Spektor Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Shares Live Version of “Back of a Truck”

11:11 20th Anniversary Edition Due Out August 26

Aug 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Regina Spektor has performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. She performed the songs “Loveology,” “Becoming All Alone,” “Après Moi,” “Fidelity,” “Samson,” and a new original entitled“Tiny Song.” Spektor has also shared a live version of the song “Back of a Truck” from her debut album 11:11 in honor of its 20th anniversary reissue, which will be accompanied by a second album of live performances, entitled Papa’s Bootleg. The reissue will be out on August 26 via Warner. View the Tiny Desk Concert, along with a list of Spektor’s upcoming tour dates, and listen to the live version of “Back of a Truck” below.

Spektor’s most recent album, Home, before and after, came out earlier this year via Warner. It featured the songs “Up the Mountain” and “Loveology.”

Regina Spektor 2022 Tour Dates:

September 16—Planet Bluegrass Ranch—Lyons, CO
October 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, IL
October 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI
October 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON
October 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NY
October 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ
October 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DC
October 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA
October 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NC
October 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN
October 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA
October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

