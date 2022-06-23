News

Regressive Left Share Video for New Single “The Wrong Side of History” On the Wrong Side of History EP Due Out July 15 via Bad Vibrations

Photography by Luis Kramer



Regressive Left have shared a video for their new single “The Wrong Side of History.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP of the same name, which will be out on July 15 via Bad Vibrations. Listen below.

“I started writing it years ago,” states frontman Simon Tyrie in a press release: “It was more of a basic spoken word piece from a place of anger and bitterness. Over time it became more and more tongue in cheek, until it became something to dance to.

“What we wanted to highlight is that the subject of the story - your stereotypical sensationalist, controversialist white guy—is lamenting their fall from grace from a position of power—these people rule the world right now and they want us to feel sorry for them! But it’s because they know their time is running out.”

