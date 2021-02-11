News

Remember Sports Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Pinky Ring” Like a Stone Due Out April 23 Via Father/Daughter (and Big Scary Monsters in the UK)





Philadelphia-based punk indie-pop group Remember Sports have announced a new album, Like a Stone, and shared a video for its new song “Pinky Ring,” via a video for it. Like a Stone is due out April 23 via Father/Daughter (and Big Scary Monsters in the UK). Watch the “Pinky Ring” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Remember Sports lead singer Carmen Perry speaks about their new album in a press release: “Like a Stone references something that's slipping away, or sinking down into your brain to a place you can't find. The hard songs are guilt and anger coming out of me, and the soft songs are forgiveness.”

Their last album, Slow Buzz, came out in 2018. The band’s full lineup is bassist Catherine Dwyer, guitarist Jack Washburn, drummer Connor Perry, and guitarist/singer Carmen Perry.

Like a Stone Tracklist:

1. Pinky Ring

2. Coffee Machine

3. Sentimentality

4. Easy

5. Eggs

6. Materialistic

7. Like a Stone

8. Clock

9. Falling Awake

10. Flossie Dickie

11. Out Loud

12. Odds Are

