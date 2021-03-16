 Remember Sports Share New Song “Materialistic” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Remember Sports Share New Song “Materialistic”

Like a Stone Due Out April 23 via Father/Daughter

Mar 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Remember Sports have shared a new song entitled “Materialistic.” It will be featured on their upcoming album, Like a Stone, which is due out on April 23 via Father/Daughter. Listen below.

Frontwoman Carmen Perry speaks about the meaning behind the song in a press release: “It’s about the feedback loop of me caring about my possessions because they hold special memories, and alternately thinking I’m a bad person for caring about a mostly meaningless pile of junk. This song is special to us because we left a lot of room for Jack to do what he does best, and Nadia Hulett of Nadine made us all cry when she laid down her unimaginably angelic vocals in one take.”

The band previously shared another song from the album titled “Pinky Ring” upon the album’s announcement last month. Their last album, Slow Buzz, came out in 2018.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent