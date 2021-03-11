Remember Sports Share New Song “Materialistic”

News

Remember Sports have shared a new song entitled “Materialistic.” It will be featured on their upcoming album, Like a Stone, which is due out on April 23 via Father/Daughter. Listen below.

Frontwoman Carmen Perry speaks about the meaning behind the song in a press release: “It's about the feedback loop of me caring about my possessions because they hold special memories, and alternately thinking I'm a bad person for caring about a mostly meaningless pile of junk. This song is special to us because we left a lot of room for Jack to do what he does best, and Nadia Hulett of Nadine made us all cry when she laid down her unimaginably angelic vocals in one take.”

The band previously shared another song from the album titled “Pinky Ring” upon the album’s announcement last month. Their last album, Slow Buzz, came out in 2018.

