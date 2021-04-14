News

All





Remembering DMX The Influential Rapper Died Last Friday

Photography by @shotbyjacques



As the world continues to mourn the shocking death of DMX—who was born Earl Simmons—his intricacies remain a source of both celebration and contrition. Simmons passed away on Friday at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. His rugged persona characterized by his deep, gravelly voice that would notably growl and bark on tracks, embodied the complex nature of Black masculinity.

DMX’s discography, which made him the first rapper to have their first five albums reach number one on the Billboard Hot 200, explored themes of suffering, hedonism, resilience, religion and brotherhood. His 1998 debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, introduced hip-hop fans to a whole new dimension of sonic ferocity that felt forbidden upon first listen. In other words: no one had ever heard anything like it.

Singles like the electrifying “Get at Me Dog” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” were infectious with their rapid-fire percussion. The intensely executed bars found on “How’s It Goin’ Down”—and It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot as a whole—is a story of someone fueled by dangerous amounts of self-awareness and the courage to embrace it. Subsequent albums, such as Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, …And Then There Was X, and Undisputed let his unique and tumultuous narrative unfold for decades.

DMX broke the mold for what Black men in rap could do as evidenced by appearances on shows like Def Poetry Jam, South Park, and Moesha. He also starred in films such as Belly, Cradle 2 The Grave, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds. The artist effortlessly commanded a crowd of 200,000 concertgoers at Woodstock ’99 and boldly ended his dynamic set in prayer. His Ruff Ryders imprint included artists such as Swizz Beatz, Eve, and The Lox who—like DMX—would go on to make music history while heavily influencing popular culture.

At his core, D was a God-fearing man who did his best to uplift Black people through music despite having an adolescence plagued by abuse, poverty, and crime. Even though he experienced unprecedented amounts of success, the rapper remained candid about the trouble he had trying to outrun his demons. He sought help for drug addiction for years and unfortunately, his cries for help were regularly televised. In 2006, he starred in the BET reality television series DMX: Soul of a Man which chronicled his daily life.

Over the next seven years, the artist would appear on Drew Pinsky’s Lifechangers, VH1’s Couples Therapy, and Iyanla Vanzant’s Iyanla: Fix My Life. With heavy hearts, viewers witnessed firsthand DMX’s desperation to overcome his trauma that would frequently drive him to tears. Sadly, the orchestrators behind these productions seemed more concerned with ratings and dominating entertainment news cycles than actually helping a fragile victim heal from his wounds.

The world failed DMX in many ways and often the circumstances that molded his artistry were beyond his control. However, he still managed to deliver a top-tier catalogue that virialized rap as a whole. D’s life and sudden death were inextricably tragic but the imprint he left on music will last forever. Perhaps that’s how he wanted to be remembered: as a prophet who used his voice, grit, and passion to inspire and unite the masses. We are bonded by the loss of this great soul and his incredible ability to speak strength, love, and tenacity into our own lives. Hip-hop wouldn’t be without the same DMX—and quite frankly neither would we.

[Candace McDuffie is also the author of 50 Rappers Who Changed the World, which came out last year on Hardie Grant Books.]

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.