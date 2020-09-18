News

Renowned New Orleans beatmaker AF The Naysayer releases new single "Adelheid" is out today on Strange Daisy Records

New Orleans based musician and producer Amahl Abdul-Khaliq has been making experimental beats as AF The Naysayer for the best part of a decade. Originally hailing from Los Angeles, AF has toured extensively around the US and beyond, opening for the likes of Young Fathers, Sports Coach and Glitch Mob while making a name for himself on the global stage thanks to showstopping performances at the likes of Focus Wales, Zandari Festa and the 2016 Mad Decent BUKU Party among others.

Creating instrumental hip hop and electronic music that veers between the beat heavy likes of DALEK, Jneiro Jarel and Madlib to the textured ambience of Flying Lotus or even Boards Of Canada. AF is a true visionary whose work has brought him to the attention of established techno producer BAHR along with a number of awards for Best DJ/Electronica Act (2018 Big Easy Awards) while also being nominated in 2017 for Offbeat Magazine's Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Bounce Artist.

He's also a member of the VIBE Music Collective, a multi-disciplinary musical collective co-founded by neo-soul artist Iman Omari alongside fellow artists Quelle Chris, Cavalier and Mogillah. While his collaborations in New Orleans have led him becoming the ambassador for the city's Red Bull Music Academy, as well as being the founder of beatmaker showcase Dolo Jazz Suite.

Today sees the release of his new single "Adelheid" which comes out as a limited edition 7" vinyl on Strange Daisy Records. Featuring two atmospheric pieces of instrumental hip hop - "Adelheid Movement I" and "Adelheid Movement II" - that represent AF The Naysayer at his most forward thinking best.

The single is available to stream and purchase via AF's Bandcamp page.

https://afthenaysayer.bandcamp.com/album/adelheid

In the meantime, here is "Adelheid" in all its mesmerising glory.