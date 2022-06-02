 Revelators Sound System Share Video For New Single “Grieving” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 2nd, 2022  
Revelators Sound System Share Video For New Single “Grieving”

Revelators Due Out June 17 via 37d03d

Jun 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chris Frisina
Revelators Sound System, the collaborative project of Hiss Golden Messenger and Cameron Ralston, have shared a video for their new single, “Grieving.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Revelators, which will be out on June 17 via 37d03d. View the video, directed by Ralston, below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, the duo shared the album track “George the Revelator.”

