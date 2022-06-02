News

Revelators Sound System Share Video For New Single “Grieving” Revelators Due Out June 17 via 37d03d

Photography by Chris Frisina



Revelators Sound System, the collaborative project of Hiss Golden Messenger and Cameron Ralston, have shared a video for their new single, “Grieving.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Revelators, which will be out on June 17 via 37d03d. View the video, directed by Ralston, below.

Upon announcement of the album in May, the duo shared the album track “George the Revelator.”

