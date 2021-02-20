News

Richard Ashcroft (The Verve) Shares New Cover of John Lennon’s “Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple)” Shared via a Video Filmed at Abbey Road





Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, has shared a new cover of John Lennon’s “Bring on the Lucie (Freda Peeple).” It was shared via a video shot at Abbey Road studios, where, of course, The Beatles used to record. The original version was on Lennon’s 1973 album Mind Games. Watch the video below.

Ashcroft recorded the song during sessions at Abbey Road Studios and Redtone Studios in East Palo Alto, California. Steve Wyreman (who plays live with Ashcroft), longtime Ashcroft/Verve collaborator Chris Potter, and Ashcroft all produced the song. Potter and Ashcroft mixed it. Let’s hope Ashcroft isn’t making some kind of anti-lockdown/anti-mask wearing statement like fellow ’90s British rock icon Ian Brown (of The Stone Roses) has been. He is wearing a gasmask in the video, which is perhaps a good sign that he believes that masks are necessary in the fight against COVID-19.

Ashcroft is headlining two sold-out shows at the London Palladium on May 21 and 22 (which might be over-optimistic in terms of the pandemic). He released a new solo album, Natural Rebel, in 2018 via Ashcroft’s own label, RPA, and BMG.

