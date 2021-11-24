News

All





Richard Dawson and Circle Share New Song “Cooksonia” Henki Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Antti Uusimäki



British artist Richard Dawson and Finnish experimental rock band Circle have shared a new song, “Cooksonia,” named after the first land-based vascular plant. It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Henki, which will be out this Friday (Nov. 26) via Domino. Listen below.

Previously released songs from the album are “Methuselah” and “Lily.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.