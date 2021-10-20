News

Richard Dawson and Circle Share Video for New Single “Methuselah” Henki Due Out November 26 via Domino

Photography by Antti Uusimäki



British artist Richard Dawson and Finnish experimental rock band Circle have shared a video for their new eight-and-a-half minute single “Methuselah.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Henki, which will be out on November 26 via Domino. Watch the Samuli Alapuranen-directed video below.

Alapuranen speaks about the song and video in a press release: “The trembling stasis presented in the aesthetics of the music video for Richard Dawson & Circle’s song ‘Methuselah’ appropriates the subjective time frame of the world’s oldest living organism, the bristlecone pine, translating that into a mould that better fits the human attention span. To illustrate time’s relativity, the video imagines and visualizes human motion as captured by the compound eye of arthropods. The seemingly immobile human artefacts caught in an Escheresque conundrum of provocative directionlessness evokes a temporal illusion in which the fly-like speed of the viewer’s visual senses reveals the fictional nature of our sensory perception. The flow of things is in essence static, rendering a stumble down the steps ominously immobile and virtually imperceptible. The visual choreography for the song was filmed in various locations, using the modern-day panopticon, the smartphone.”

Last month, Dawson and Circle shared a video for the song “Lily” upon the album’s announcement.

