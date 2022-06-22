News

Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire and Susie Ibarra Announce New Album, Share New Track Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields (OFFAIR) Due Out July 15 via Offair





Arcade Fire multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry and avant-garde composer Susie Ibarra have announced the release of a new album, Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields (OFFAIR), which will be out on July 15 via Offair. They have also shared a new track from the album, “Field II: Slow Drift,” along with a video where they speak about the album’s creation. View the video along with the album’s tracklist and listen to the new song below.

Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields (OFFAIR) was initially conceived as a sample pack for the music production software Splice. The sound of Parry and Ibarra’s heartbeats were used to create each song.

Parry states in a press release: “This doesn’t sound like any record I’ve ever heard. There’s a sensibility to it that was enabled by remote recording, and the fact that we made our breath into music and then into samples and then we built on that to make an album. I think it’s a great new step to make a record that can exist as component pieces.”

Of “Field II: Slow Drift,” Ibarra adds: “These tunings meet in an otherworldly place greeting sound from the southern Philippines with a western cadence that gently surprises us as it seems unending and continually drifts slowly along.”

Parry’s last solo album, Quiet River of Dust Vol. 1, came out in 2018 via ANTI-, and was our Album of the Week.

Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields (OFFAIR) Tracklist:

1. Field I: After C

2. Field II: Slow Drift

3. Field III: Even

4. Field IV: Gong

5. Field V: Sarunay Shifting

7. Field VII: Overtone Heartbeats

8. Field VIII: Hands

9. Field IX: Simple Breath

