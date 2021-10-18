 Ride Announce 2022 U.K. Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 18th, 2021  
Ride Announce 2022 U.K. Tour

Tour Will Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Nowhere

Oct 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Iconic ’90s British shoegaze band Ride have announced a 2022 tour across the U.K. The tour is in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Nowhere, the band’s 1990 debut album. Originally planned for 2020, the tour had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST. The full list of dates are below.

The band’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019 via Wichita. Read our interview with band co-founder Mark Gardener on the album.

Other co-founder Andy Bell released a new album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, via Bytes earlier this month. It featured the song “Maintaining the Machine,” one of our Songs of the Week.

Ride Tour Dates:

Thu 21 Apr 2022 — Sheffield Foundry
Fri 22 Apr 2022 — Norwich Waterfront
Sat 23 Apr 2022 — Oxford O2 Academy
Sun 24 Apr 2022 — Bristol Marble Factory
Tue 26 Apr 2022 — Glasgow SWG3
Wed 27 Apr 2022 — Newcastle Boiler Shop
Thu 28 Apr 2022 — Manchester O2 Ritz
Fri 29 Apr 2022 — London The Roundhouse

