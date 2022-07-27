Rina Sawayama Shares New Single “Hold the Girl,” Announces Tour Dates
Hold the Girl Due Out September 16 via Dirty Hit
Jul 27, 2022
Photography by Thurstan Redding
Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, “Hold the Girl.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Sawayama has also announced a set of North American tour dates in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view a full list of Sawayama’s upcoming dates below.
In a press release, Sawayama states: “‘Hold the Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020—I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”
Rina Sawayama’s debut album, SAWAYAMA, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit.
Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:
8/5 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/20 - Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka
8/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival
9/3 - Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic
10/12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/15 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City
10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
10/21 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 - Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome
10/24 - Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*
10/26 - London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/4 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/5 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/21 - Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater
11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
