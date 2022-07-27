News

Rina Sawayama Shares New Single “Hold the Girl,” Announces Tour Dates Hold the Girl Due Out September 16 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Thurstan Redding



Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, “Hold the Girl.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album of the same name, which will be out on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Sawayama has also announced a set of North American tour dates in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view a full list of Sawayama’s upcoming dates below.

In a press release, Sawayama states: “‘Hold the Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020—I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”

Rina Sawayama’s debut album, SAWAYAMA, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit.

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:

8/5 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/20 - Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

8/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival

9/3 - Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic

10/12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/15 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City

10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

10/21 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 - Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome

10/24 - Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*

10/26 - London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/4 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/9 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 - Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

