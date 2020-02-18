News

All





R.I.P. Andrew Weatherall – British Dance Producer, DJ, Remixer, and Musician Well Known for Producing Primal Scream’s Screamadelica and Was Also a Member of The Sabres of Paradise and Two Lone Swordsmen

Photography by John Barrett



Andrew Weatherall has died. He was a British musician, producer, DJ, and remixer who was well known for producing Primal Scream's 1991 classic Screamdelica, helping to bring acid house to the Scottish rock band's sound. He passed away early this morning at a hospital in London due to a pulmonary embolism, Weatherall's management confirmed in a statement. He was 56.

The full statement from his management reads: "We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful."

Weatherall was born in Windsor, England in 1963. He came to prominence as a DJ and remixer in the early 1990s, reworking songs by Happy Mondays, New Order, Saint Etienne, My Bloody Valentine, Björk, and others. But he also made his own music. From 1992 to 1995 he was in the experimental techno band The Sabres of Paradise with Jagz Kooner, Gary Burns, and Keith Tenniswood. They released three albums on Warp. When The Sabres of Paradise disbanded, in 1996 Weatherall and Tenniswood formed Two Lone Swordsmen and released various albums on Warp and other labels. He also released solo music, with his most recent album being 2017's Qualia. He had a new 12-inch single, Unknown Plunderer / End Times Sound, due out this Friday, February 21. Below is a selection of Weatherall music, including solo work, music with his bands, and some of his remix work.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.