R.I.P. Mazzy Star Co-Founder/Guitarist David Roback
The 61-Year-Old Was Also a Member of Opal and Rain Parade
David Roback, co-founder and guitarist for Mazzy Star, has died, reports the band's publicist. He was 61. No cause of death has been given.
Roback was part of the Paisley Underground neo-psychedelia scene in Los Angeles in the 1980s. He got his start in Rain Parade, leaving that band in 1983 not long after the release of their debut album, Emergency Third Rail Power Trip. That was followed by the band Rainy Day and then Opal, a collaboration with vocalist/bassist Kendra Smith, formerly of The Dream Syndicate. When Smith left the band, her replacement was vocalist Hope Sandoval and Opal morphed into Mazzy Star. The dream-pop/alternative rock band initially released three albums: 1990's She Hangs Brightly, 1993's So Tonight That I Might See (which featured their most recognizable song, "Fade Into You"), and 1996's Among the Swan. The band broke up in 1997, but reformed after a long hiatus and released their fourth album, Seasons of Your Day, in 2013. Their latest release was 2018's Still EP. Throughout Mazzy Star's run, Roback and Sandoval were the constants.
The press statement announcing his passing says Roback "was also well known for his encyclopedic intellect, and for his involvement with the arts, design, and cinema."
Below is a selection of Roback-related music and videos.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Perfume Genius Announces New Album, Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Describe” (News) — Perfume Genius
- The Magnetic Fields Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Day the Politicians Died” (News) — The Magnetic Fields
- Sorry Share Video for New Song “Snakes” Featuring a Giant…Snake (News) — Sorry
- R.I.P. Mazzy Star Co-Founder/Guitarist David Roback (News) — David Roback, Mazzy Star
- Keeping Score – Nick Zinner on his Breakthrough Score for “Knives and Skin” (Interview) — Nick Zinner, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.