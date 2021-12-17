River Hooks Shares New Single “CMFRT”

News

NYC singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer River Hooks has been on the rise over the pandemic, sharing a string of singles and collaborations including “CAN’T STAY SOBER,” her October single with Haunted Continents. Through each single she’s moved within the world of alt and bedroom pop, finding new production takes on her intimate sound. Today she’s back with another new single, “CMFRT.”

River says that when finding the sound of “CMFRT” she pulled from inspirations including Santigold, M.I.A., Sylvan Esso, and FINNEAS. That wide range of influences would seemingly clash, but River melds them effortlessly, all while still retaining traces of their inspirations. The percussive acoustic riff that drives the track, River’s magnetic delivery, and her minimalist production all warp together for a dreamy pop gem. Though the lyrics are about River’s own search for comfort, the song itself is a self-encased world of pillowy production and spacey melodies, offering the listener its own unique comfort and escape.

River says of the track, “It’s pretty simple. Everyday I wake up working my daily hours “8-fate.” The work is never finished until I can finally say I’m living comfortably. I have too many goals in my book that I want to accomplish. I want to help retire my family, make music my career, pay off my student loans and live a life with zero stress, but also to know that everyone that I love is healthy and safe. I don’t need to be the richest person in the world. I just want comfort. If I can do that and more, then I’m living comfortably. I think everyone just wants CMFRT.”

Check out the song below, along with the rest of River’s 2021 releases, out everywhere now.

