Rob and Jack Lahana Announce Debut Album, Share Natalie Portman-Directed Video for Lead Single
SUMMERCAMP Due Out in 2022 via Pan European Recording/Hippocampus
May 18, 2022
Photography by Manuel Obadia-Wills
Rob (touring band member of Phoenix) and Jack Lahana have announced the release of their debut album, SUMMERCAMP, which is set for release some time this year via Pan European Recording/Hippocampus. They have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Haute Saison,” which features vocals by Gordon Tracks (aka Thomas Mars, lead singer of Phoenix) and Giorgio Poi. The video was directed by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman and stars Quannah Channinghorse and D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai. View it below.
In a press release, Rob states, regarding the collaboration with Tracks: “About 20 years ago, a cover of ‘Playground Love’ had already reunited us in the studio. Years later, we shared the stage around the world, and often with Giorgio, the coolest of contemporary Italian singers. Finding them as a duo in the studio is an incredible opportunity”
