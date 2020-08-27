News

Robert Glasper, H.E.R., and Meshell Ndegeocello Team Up For New Song “Better Than I Imagined” Black 3 Radio Project Coming Soon





Robert Glasper is cooking up something special. And our first sample is the newly released single, “Better Than I Imagined” featuring vocalists H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello. It also comes with a video animated by Gianni Lee that shows a post (current?) apocalyptic world where love heals the black community. Watch it below.

With a cool neo soul groove, gated drums carry the song alongside an elegant piano. H.E.R takes most of the song, trying to parse together feelings on a complicated love. At the end of the day, “it was better than I imagined,” she admits.

“‘Better Than I Imagined’ is an ardent dedication to the value and virtue of Black love,” Glasper explains in a press release. “No one wants a life without love, but we have generations of people in our community who haven't had the tools to actually be in healthy relationships. It seems like people are finally ready to open their eyes to systemic racism in this country, and if we're going to talk about it, we have to also talk about how it affects our relationships.”

Glasper has been quite busy over the last year or so. In June he released an album for his new project Dinner Party, a supergroup featuring Glasper, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder. In addition, Glasper released his mixtape Fuck Yo Feelings last year which features eeveryone from Herbie Hancock to Denzel Curry and YBN Cordae.

“Better Than I Imagined” is supposedly off the Black Radio 3 project coming sometime in 2021.

H.E.R. has also been making moves as well. The artist recently released “Do to Me” and “I Can’t Breathe,” a song written in response to police brutality. H.E.R.’s last album was 2019’s I Used to Know Her, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

