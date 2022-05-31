News

Robot Koch Shares New Rework of ‘The Next Billion Years’ The Next Billion Years - Foam and Sand Rework Out Now

Photography by Neil Kryszak



Today, composer, producer, and musician Robot Koch has shared a new rework of his 2020 album, The Next Billion Years. His new rework, released under his ambient project, Foam and Sand, sees him reinventing his original orchestral arrangements with a new minimalist framework, spotlighting its intimate undertones for a gorgeous and immersive experience.

With The Next Billion Years, the full beauty of Koch’s ambient work gets a chance to shine, letting Koch craft a sound that feels both minimalist and expansive, drawing tremendous scale from the smallest of moments. Koch lets each note ring and last, giving each moment the space it needs to sink in. Each burst of bells or gentle orchestral swell enlaces into an organic tapestry of starry ambient bliss, one in which every element feels essential to the resultant work. Koch brings every disparate part into beautiful harmony until they move as one sweeping work of transcendent euphoria.

As Koch explains, that unified approach runs at the core of The Next Billion Years. “‘To save mankind from total disaster is a matter of a collective decision.’ These words Cousteau`s speech which Robot Koch found on tape in a 2nd hand record Store in LA, proposes the idea of a global consciousness which needs to develop in people’s minds to save our species. Part of the problem we have today is that people feel separate from nature and each other. I think we need to perceive ourselves as part of nature, part of life, working as a single unified pattern, not separated, but integrated.

It´s both about the long-term future of our species, which is the macro view. But it`s also about the intimacy of the present moment, which is encapsulated as a zoomed-in micro view. The music feels like you`re in it.”

Check out The Next Billion Years below, out now.

