Rockaway Beach 2022: A Preview Under the Radar heads to Bognor Regis for Rockaway Beach on Friday. Here's who we're most excited to see!





After the madness of the Christmas period is over and the manic hedonism of New Year’s is finally becoming just another hazy memory, there’s something about the strange idea of staging a festival in Bognor Regis Butlins right at the beginning of the year that just makes sense. Returning for its sixth year, Rockaway Beach captures all the magic of the now fabled All Tomorrow’s Parties and summons the delightful community spirit of Indietracks (RIP), combing it with the feel of a quintessential British summer holiday (albeit in the grimmest month of the year), culminating in indie kid heaven as testified by the many devoted returnees and ever-increasing number of newbies. From Friday 7th till Sunday 9th of January, the Red Coats are replaced by an expertly handpicked line up which includes a dazzling array of legendary names, cult icons and a crucial array of expertly handpicked emerging acts sure to rise and shine in 2022 and beyond.

As always, Rockaway Beach boasts three tremendous headliners and this year we will be treated to pedigree trip hop pioneer and producer Tricky, definitive indie icon JARV IS… and Brighton’s best art punk band Porridge Radio. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a huge number of extracurricular activities to enjoy in the form of cult film screenings, Q&A sessions with famous artists and key industry figures as well as quizzes, bowling, and all sorts of family holiday fun on offer. And we can’t wait for DJ sets from the one and only Steve Lamacq, IDLES singer Joe Talbot and Dom & John’s unmissable closing party.

Under The Radar cannot wait to be at the big Bognor weekender, and so we take a closer look at the best acts you need to know playing our top choice festival next month.

Working Men’s Club

Who wasn’t impressed with the stunning Working Men’s Club debut album when it dropped via Heavenly Recordings last year? Channelling Depeche Mode, New Order and 808 State; their angst-ridden fusion of dance and post punk marked them out as the essential sound coming out of West Yorkshire. Get ready to rave, because they’re a formidable live force and it looks like a second LP is on the way soon.

LIFE

Whereas most of the current batch of post punk bands choose drab obscurity and po-faced uniformity LIFE have true star quality with every single song on albums Popular Music and A Picture Of Good Health sounding like a single. They certainly impressed at the last edition of Rockaway, which saw singer Mez Green launch himself into the crowd and ride on the shoulders of audience members, and we expect that hot new material is going to be tried out on audiences for the first time.

Big Joanie

Taking riot grrl into the 21st century; feminist three-piece Big Joanie combine intersectional politics with 60’s pop melodies to become the sweet soundtrack to the revolution. Their passion shines through with every performance, and they have a huge presence both here and the U.S. where they’ve been picked up by Thurston Moore’s label Ecstatic Peace Library.

The KVB

London two-piece The KVB may be few in number, but big on attitude. Sounding like The Jesus And Mary Chain had they spent a season isolated and secluded in Hansa Studios, their dark and brooding neo-psyche is awash with atmospheric synths and savagely sliced with cutting beats. Check out their latest LP Unity, then grab a pair of dark sunglasses, don a leather jacket and we’ll see you at the front.

Thousand Yard Stare

Late additions they may be to this year’s bill, but that doesn’t stop them being one of the most mouthwatering names on the line-up. The band celebrate the 30th anniversary of debut album Hands On next month, but whereas many bands from the same era use nostalgia as their reason for existence, Thousand Yard Stare continue to make new music. Culminating in 2020’s eagerly anticipated (and some say finest to date) third long player The Panglossian Momentum.

Grandmas House

Combing snarling guitars with brash, guttural vocals and unwavering take-no-shit stance; Bristolian band Grandmas House roar with defiance. The queer punk-trio currently only have a handful of songs, but all they sure do pack a punch and you can bet they will be one of the biggest breakthrough bands of 2022!

bdrmm

Just when the shoegaze revival seems to have all but disappeared, Hull/Leeds band bdrmm brought out their marvellously melancholic first LP bedroom (yes, that is how you say the name) and quickly established cult status. Their remarkable record has been backed up by phenomenal live performances, and they’re the perfect leftfield band to appear at Rockaway. Expect a truly epic set!

TV Priest

London louts TV Priest have been picked up by iconic label Sub Pop for their riotous first record Uppers which is currently popping up on more than just a few album-of-the-year listings right now. Renowned for their bruising live sound, their set will definitely be one of the most raucous moments of the weekend, and we can’t wait to see the mosh pit explode.

Italia 90

Post punk is at is best when its strange, rough and raw; and Italia 90’s dark and deconstructed disco vibes just cannot be shaken once heard. Still yet to drop a debut album, they’ve already proved to be vital viewing right across the toilet venue circuit with many already calling them their new favourite band.

Full stage times can be found on the Rockaway Beach Facebook Page