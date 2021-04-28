News

Rockaway Beach Announces Headliners And Dates For 2022! Much loved UK indoor event is back in January

Photography by El Hardwick



Rockaway Beach has emerged as one of the most popular events of its kind since first opening its doors in 2015. So it brings us an overwhelming sense of joy here at Under the Radar to announce the festival is making a welcome return in 2022, Covid-19 permitting of course.

Once again set to take place at its regular home of Butlin’s in the seaside town of Bognor Regis. The sixth edition of Rockaway Beach will be opening its doors on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th January 2022. As ever, the festival will offer a fully curated programme of live music, DJs, film screenings, artist Q&As, pub quizzes, listening parties, bowling, arcade games, and restaurant dining - plus guests have their pick of on-site accommodation options, from hotel rooms to chalets, all included, from just £85 per person for three days.

The three headliners for next year’s event are Tricky (Friday), JARV IS (Saturday) and Porridge Radio (Sunday).

Other artists confirmed to play include PVA, Big Joanie, bdrmm, Walt Disco, Italia 90, Lonely Tourist, Nuha Ruby Ra, I See Islands, and Grandmas House with more to be announced in due course.

Festival founder Ian Crowther says of the 2022 edition; “We just didn’t know back in January that we’d be one of the only live music festivals of the year. Since then it’s been so dark out there, personally and as a music fan. We’re now seeing glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel though, and we thought it was important to carry on building next year’s festival - to make it as big as we could. With this summer still looking uncertain for so much live music, we’ll all definitely need to blow off some steam by then. JARV IS… is somebody we’ve been trying to get hold of for a few years. He personifies the smart, weird nature of what we’re about at Rockaway Beach. We’re so happy to finally announce this is happening. We’re excited to be putting some good news out there. To be saying that, even if we need to make a few changes, we’re very much planning on being back in 2022.”

All tickets are available now and booked via Butlin’s - where there is a comprehensive refund policy in place - and include three nights’ accommodation with access to Rockaway Beach.

www.rockawaybeach.co.uk

