Roddy Woomble Announces New Album, Single And Tour

Roddy Woomble has announced details of his new solo record Lo! Soul. The follow-up to 2017's The Deluder and last year's Everyday Sun EP, Lo! Soul is Woomble's fifth solo album and comes out digitally on 21st May followed by a vinyl edition in July.

Perhaps best known as a founder member and vocalist with Scottish indie legends Idlewild, Woomble spent most of lockdown recording Lo! Soul remotely between his home in the Hebrides and producer Andrew Mitchell's home studio in Dundee.

"I'm a collaborative songwriter, used to working in a room with one or more people, or a band, and I think my songs benefit from that human connection and response. With lockdown last year my initial reaction was not to work on songs. It offered a pause for us all, and like many others I found myself alone and reflecting. Concentrating on reading and writing. Considering maybe working on a book of poems instead," explains Woomble.



"Gradually though, I started developing songs on my acoustic guitar which I would record on my phone and send on to Andrew in Dundee. Around then, my friend and musician Danny Grant, based in Glasgow, began sharing his wonderful electronic grooves and rhythms with me. I started improvising over these with my poems. It didn't feel like an album we were creating at this stage though, more a scrapbook of this particular moment. As restrictions eased in the summer I spent three days in Andrew's studio recording vocals and developing these ideas. Other than this, the album was all recorded remotely - Dundee Glasgow, and the Hebrides".

In addition to the album, a single entitled "Lo Soul" is out now and here's the video below.

Having initially announced announced a UK tour for May 2021, those shows have now been rescheduled for March 2022 with original tickets still valid. These are accompanied by a string of UK-wide dates in October 2021 including Woomble's biggest solo headline show to date at London's Union Chapel. The full tour itinary is listed below.

29 July 2021 - Irvine, Harbour Arts Centre

30 July 2021 - Dundee, Dundee University's Chaplaincy Centre

31 July 2021 - Topcliffe, Deer Shed Festival

01 August 2021 - Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall

06 August 2021 - Strathaven, Frets Acoustic @ Strathaven Hotel

07 August 2021 - Sheffield, Greystones

08 August 2021 - Sunderland, Lamplight Festival

26 September 2021 - Chester, St Mary's Creative Space

03 October 2021 - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

04 October 2021 - Galashiels, Mac Arts

05 October 2021 - St. Albans, The Horn

06 October 2021 - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

07 October 2021 - Coventry, The Tin Music & Acts

08 October 2021 - Reading, South Street Arts Centre

09 October 2021 - London, Union Chapel

10 October 2021 - Newcastle, Hapless Weekend @ Cumberland Arms

15 March 2022 - Manchester, Night & Day

16 March 2022 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

17 March 2022 - Oxford, Jericho Tavern

18 March 2022 - Winchester, The Railway Inn

19 March 2022 - Isle of Wight, Quay Arts Centre

20 March 2022 - Guildford, The Boileroom

22 March 2022 - Lewes, Con Club

23 March 2022 - Cambridge, Portland Arms

24 March 2022 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

26 March 2022 - Edinburgh, Summerhall

24 May 2022 - Lerwick, The Dowry

25 May 2022 - Lerwick, The Dowry

The album Lo! Soul will be released digitally on 21 May 2021, followed by a vinyl and CD release on 30 July, including a limited edition indie record store exclusive coloured edition.

