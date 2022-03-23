 Röyksopp Share New Song “Breathe” (Feat. Astrid S) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Röyksopp Share New Song “Breathe” (Feat. Astrid S)

Profound Mysteries Due Out April 29

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stian Andersen
Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “Breathe,” featuring Astrid S. It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming conceptual project, Profound Mysteries, which will be out on April 29. Listen to “Breathe” below.

“I have always wanted to collaborate with Röyksopp, they have been and continue to be a huge inspiration for me,” Astrid S states in a press release. “I’m really excited for the music to finally come out!”

In February, the duo shared the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, and “This Time, This Place” (feat. Beki Mari). Their most recent album, billed as their final, was 2014’s The Inevitable End.

