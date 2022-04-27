Röyksopp Share New Song “If You Want Me” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør)
Profound Mysteries Due Out This Friday
Apr 27, 2022
Photography by Stian Andersen
Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “If You Want Me,” featuring Susanne Sundfør. It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming conceptual project, Profound Mysteries, which will be out this Friday (April 29). Listen below.
In February, the duo shared the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, and “This Time, This Place” (feat. Beki Mari). They later shared the song “Breathe,” featuring Astrid S.Their most recent album, billed as their final, was 2014’s The Inevitable End.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Arcade Fire Share New Song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” (News) — Arcade Fire
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Henry’s Dream” (News) — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Röyksopp Share New Song “If You Want Me” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør) (News) — Röyksopp
- Melody’s Echo Chamber on “Emotional Eternal” (Interview) — Melody’s Echo Chamber
- Malka Spigel Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “I Just Want” (News) — Malka Spigel
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.