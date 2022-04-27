News

Röyksopp Share New Song “If You Want Me” (Feat. Susanne Sundfør) Profound Mysteries Due Out This Friday

Photography by Stian Andersen



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “If You Want Me,” featuring Susanne Sundfør. It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming conceptual project, Profound Mysteries, which will be out this Friday (April 29). Listen below.

In February, the duo shared the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, and “This Time, This Place” (feat. Beki Mari). They later shared the song “Breathe,” featuring Astrid S.Their most recent album, billed as their final, was 2014’s The Inevitable End.

