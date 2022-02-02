News

Röyksopp Share New Song “Impossible” (Feat. Allison Goldfrapp) Profound Mysteries Due Out April 29

Photography by Stian Andersen



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “Impossible,” featuring Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp. The song is the latest release from their upcoming conceptual project, Profound Mysteries, which will be out on April 29. Listen to “Impossible” below.

“It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” states Goldfrapp in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

Röyksopp’s last album, billed as their final, was 2014’s The Inevitable End.

