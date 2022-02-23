News

Röyksopp Share New Song “This Time, This Place” (Feat. Beki Mari) Profound Mysteries Due Out April 29

Photography by Stian Andersen



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “This Time, This Place,” featuring Beki Mari. It is the latest release from the duo’s upcoming conceptual project, Profound Mysteries, which will be out on April 29. Listen to “This Time, This Place” below.

“I could only describe working with Röyksopp as an out of body experience,” states Mari in a press release. “My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling. In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had, which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein and Torbjørn was a divine blessing, something I shan’t ever forget.”

Earlier this month, the duo shared the song “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, billed as their final, was 2014’s The Inevitable End.

