News

All





Röyksopp Share Two New Singles: “Let’s Get It Right” (feat. Astrid S.) and “Control” Profound Mysteries II Due Out on August 19

Photography by Angelina Bergenwall



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared two new singles, “Let’s Get It Right,” featuring Astrid S., and “Control.” They are the latest releases from the duo’s forthcoming album, Profound Mysteries II, which will be out on August 19. Listen below.

Speaking about “Let’s Get It Right” in a press release, the duo state: “We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native. And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène.”

Astrid S adds: “I’m thrilled to share another track from my collaboration with Röyksopp—I’m very happy with how all the songs turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”

Upon announcement of the new album in June, the duo shared the singles “Sorry,” featuring Jamie Irrepressible, and “Unity,” featuring Karen Harding.

The duo’s previous album, Profound Mysteries, came out earlier this year. It featured the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp of British duo Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, “This Time, This Place” (feat. Beki Mari), “Breathe,” featuring Astrid S., and “If You Want Me,” featuring Susanne Sundfør.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.