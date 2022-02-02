News

All





Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Way It Shatters” Endless Rooms Due Out May 6 via Sub Pop; North American Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Nick Mckk



Melbourne, Australia five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a new album, Endless Rooms, and shared its first single, “The Way It Shatters,” via a video for it. They have also announced some North American tour dates. Endless Rooms is due out May 6 via Sub Pop. Nick Mckk directed the video for “The Way It Shatters.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

The band features singer/songwriter/guitarists Tom Russo, Joe White, and Fran Keaney, as well as bassist Joe Russo and drummer Marcel Tussie.

Endless Rooms is the band’s third full-length and is the follow-up to 2020’s Sideways to New Italy and 2018’s debut album, Hope Downs, both of which also came out via Sub Pop. The album began with the band members trading ideas remotely during lockdown and it was recorded in “a mud-brick house in the bush around two hours north of Melbourne built by the extended Russo family in the 1970s.” The lakeside house also appears on the album’s cover.

The band self-produced the record, working with engineer and collaborator Matt Duffy. “The result is a collection of songs permeated by the spirit of the place; punctuated by field recordings of rain, fire, birds, and wind,” states a press release.

The band collectively add: “It’s almost an anti-concept album. The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

Of “The Way It Shatters,” the band say: “It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness. If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”

Read our interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Sideways to New Italy.

Read our review of Sideways to New Italy.

Hope Downs was our Album of the Week, one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018, and our #1 Debut Album of 2018.

Read our 2018 interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Endless Rooms Tracklist:

1. Pearl Like You

2. Tidal River

3. The Way It Shatters

4. Caught Low

5. My Echo

6. Dive Deep

7. Open Up Your Window

8. Blue Eye Lake

9. Saw You At The Eastern Beach

10. Vanishing Dots

11. Endless Rooms

12. Bounce Off The Bottom

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 9 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

Thu. Feb. 10 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 17 - Eltham, AU @ Eltham Hotel

Fri. Feb. 18 - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

Sat. Feb. 19 - Canberra, AU @ Kambri - ANU

Fri. Feb. 25 - Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

Thu. Mar. 3 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Fri. Mar. 4 - Hobart, AU @ Altar

Fri. Mar. 18 - Fremantle WA @ AU @ Freo Social

Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sun. May 22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

Mon. May 23 - Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *

Tue. May 24 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *

Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ Motion *

Thu. May 26 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

Sat. May 28 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *

Sun. May 29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *

Mon. May 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

Tue. May 31 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

Thu. Jun. 2 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

Fri. Jun. 3 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *

Sat. Jun. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *

Sun. Jun. 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *

Mon. Jun. 6 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *

Wed. Jun. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

Fri. Jun. 10 - Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto

Sat. Jun. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

Wed. Jun. 15 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. Jun. 16 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Fri. Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Sun. Jun. 19 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Tue. Jun. 21 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *

Wed. Jun. 22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Thu. Jun. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Fri. Jul. 22 - North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

Wed. Jul. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Tue. Aug. 2 - Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Aug. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sun. Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mon. Aug. 8 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west

Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX @ Empire

Sat. Aug. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Mon. Aug. 15 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Thu. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Aug. 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom



* w/ Stella Donnelly supporting

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.