Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Go to the Drive-In in the Video for New Song “Cars In Space” Julia Jacklin and Nick Mckk Directed the Video.





Melbourne, Australia five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a new song, "Cars In Space," via a video for the track that finds the band performing at a drive-in movie theater in Australia. Fellow Aussie musician Julia Jacklin co-directed the video with her regular collaborator Nick Mckk. Never mind that you can't successfully project films during the day outdoors. Watch the video below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band's Fran Keaney says "Cars In Space" is "the swirling words and thoughts before a breakup."

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their debut album, Hope Downs, back in June 2018 via Sub Pop. Hope Downs was our Album of the Week, one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018, and our #1 Debut Album of 2018. You can also read our review of it.

In February 2019 they shared a new song, "In the Capital" (it was one of our Songs of the Week) and released it as a 7-inch ia Sub Pop. The B-side, "Read My Mind," was also shared in April 2019 via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). There's no word on a new album from the band.

Read our 2018 interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 14 - Perth, AU @ Perth Festival

Sun. March 1 - Brisbane, AU @ Nine Lives Festival

Sat. March 14 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House w/ Pixies

Sun. March 15 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House w/ Pixies

Wed. March 18 - Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival

Sat. March 28 - Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival

Fri. May 22 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival

Sat. May 23 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sun. May 24 - Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender

Tue. May 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

Sat. May 30 - Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

Mon. June 1 - Sala Apolo, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. June 10 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Fri. June 12 - Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

Sat. June 13 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

