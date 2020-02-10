 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Go to the Drive-In in the Video for New Song “Cars In Space” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, February 10th, 2020  
Subscribe

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Go to the Drive-In in the Video for New Song “Cars In Space”

Julia Jacklin and Nick Mckk Directed the Video.

Feb 10, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Melbourne, Australia five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a new song, "Cars In Space," via a video for the track that finds the band performing at a drive-in movie theater in Australia. Fellow Aussie musician Julia Jacklin co-directed the video with her regular collaborator Nick Mckk. Never mind that you can't successfully project films during the day outdoors. Watch the video below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band's Fran Keaney says "Cars In Space" is "the swirling words and thoughts before a breakup."

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their debut album, Hope Downs, back in June 2018 via Sub Pop. Hope Downs was our Album of the Week, one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018, and our #1 Debut Album of 2018. You can also read our review of it.

In February 2019 they shared a new song, "In the Capital" (it was one of our Songs of the Week) and released it as a 7-inch ia Sub Pop. The B-side, "Read My Mind," was also shared in April 2019 via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). There's no word on a new album from the band. 

Read our 2018 interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 14 - Perth, AU @ Perth Festival
Sun. March 1 - Brisbane, AU @ Nine Lives Festival
Sat. March 14 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House w/ Pixies
Sun. March 15 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House w/ Pixies
Wed. March 18 - Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival
Sat. March 28 - Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival
Fri. May 22 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival
Sat. May 23 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sun. May 24 - Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
Tue. May 26 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room
Sat. May 30 - Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut
Mon. June 1 - Sala Apolo, ES @ Primavera Sound
Wed. June 10 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
Fri. June 12 - Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
Sat. June 13 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent