Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Share Video for New Song “My Echo” Endless Rooms Due Out May 6 via Sub Pop

Photography by Nick Mckk



Melbourne, Australia five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are releasing a new album, Endless Rooms, on May 6 via Sub Pop. Now they are sharing its third single, “My Echo,” via a video for it that mainly features the band performing the song in a dark room, but some paper-maché heads are also involved. Regular collaborator Nick Mckk directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘My Echo’ is about being surrounded by phone screens, computer screens, tv screens, paranoia and loss of time and place,” says the band’s Fran Keaney in a press release. “The album recording is pretty faithful to the very first rough recording. Most of Tom’s leads were improvised but they became the DNA of the song.”

Previously Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever shared Endless Rooms’ first single, “The Way It Shatters,” via a video for it. “The Way It Shatters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Tidal River,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

The band features singer/songwriter/guitarists Tom Russo, Joe White, and Fran Keaney, as well as bassist Joe Russo and drummer Marcel Tussie.

Endless Rooms is the band’s third full-length and is the follow-up to 2020’s Sideways to New Italy and 2018’s debut album, Hope Downs, both of which also came out via Sub Pop. The album began with the band members trading ideas remotely during lockdown and it was recorded in “a mud-brick house in the bush around two hours north of Melbourne built by the extended Russo family in the 1970s.” The lakeside house also appears on the album’s cover.

The band self-produced the record, working with engineer and collaborator Matt Duffy. “The result is a collection of songs permeated by the spirit of the place; punctuated by field recordings of rain, fire, birds, and wind,” stated a previous press release.

The band collectively added: “It’s almost an anti-concept album. The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

Read our interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Sideways to New Italy.

Read our review of Sideways to New Italy.

Hope Downs was our Album of the Week, one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018, and our #1 Debut Album of 2018.

Read our 2018 interview with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Tour Dates:

Tue. April 5 - Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre

Wed. April 6 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Thu. April 7 - Hobart, AU @ Altar

Sat. April 23 - Coffs Harbour, AU @ Storyland

Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sun. May 22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

Mon. May 23 - Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *

Tue. May 24 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *

Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ Motion *

Thu. May 26 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

Sat. May 28 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *

Sun. May 29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *

Mon. May 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

Tue. May 31 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

Thu. Jun. 2 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

Fri. Jun. 3 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *

Sat. Jun. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *

Sun. Jun. 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *

Mon. Jun. 6 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *

Wed. Jun. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

Fri. Jun. 10 - Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto

Sat. Jun. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

Wed. Jun. 15 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. Jun. 16 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Fri. Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Sun. Jun. 19 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Tue. Jun. 21 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *

Wed. Jun. 22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Thu. Jun. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Fri. Jul. 22 - North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

Wed. Jul. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Tue. Aug. 2 - Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Aug. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sun. Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mon. Aug. 8 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west

Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX @ Empire

Sat. Aug. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Mon. Aug. 15 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Thu. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Aug. 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom



* w/ Stella Donnelly supporting

