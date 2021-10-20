News

rosi Shares New Single “Off the Tracks” Listen to the track below

Photography by Grant Spanier



Alternative electronic duo rosi shared their debut single, “White Light” last month. Together, singer/songwriter Joni Mathews and producer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Petrosino introduced a potent combination of UK dance and indie influences. Today they’re back once again with their follow-up single, “Off the Tracks.”

Opening on hypnotic guitar lines and ethereal vocals from Mathews, the song steadily builds into a warm trance, awash in sweet swelling melodies and dreamy vibes. The resulting track calls back melodically to the band’s UK trip hop touchstones, like Massive Attack and Portishead, yet also builds in a driving pulse with contemporary production touches to offer a fresh sheen. The track feels like a slowly dawning 3 AM comedown, a feeling reflected in the longing escapist lyrics.

Regarding the track, Mathews says, “‘Off the Tracks’ was the earliest song we wrote for the project, pre-pandemic. I started it on an acoustic guitar and Chris produced it much later with live drums, a Prophet, and modular synths. We were feeling claustrophobic during a long winter in NYC and a bit isolated despite the constant ‘connectedness’ of social media. I was thinking a lot about intelligent, social animals like orcas being held in captivity—it can change their psyche and make them violent. I guess I was identifying with that primal feeling of being trapped. The song connected with us even more as we watched the last two years unfold.”

