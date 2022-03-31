News

Rosie Carney Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “dad” i wanna feel happy Due Out May 27 via Color Study

Photography by Wolf James



Rosie Carney has announced the release of a new album, i wanna feel happy, which will be out on May 27 via Color Study. Carney has also shared a video for a new album single, “dad.” The video features Outlander actor John Bell. View the Wolf James-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I wanted to create the narrative of a young person journeying back to their authentic self after being trapped and lost within this loud world” states Carney regarding the song and video in a press release. “It was emotional watching John relate to this and bring it to life. He choreographed the dance sequence himself and there wasn’t an ounce of his mind and spirit that he held back. It’s become a real testimony to our friendship.”

i wanna feel happy Tracklist:

1. i hate sundays

2. break the ground

3. dad

4. chihiro

5. ceiling

6. tidal wave

7. sugar

8. time waits for no waiting room

9. send me home

10. i wanna feel happy

11. blame it on the sun

