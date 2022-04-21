 Rosie Carney Shares New Single “break the ground” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
Rosie Carney Shares New Single “break the ground”

i wanna feel happy Due Out May 27 via Color Study

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Wolf James
Rosie Carney has shared a new single, “break the ground.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, i wanna feel happy, which will be out on May 27 via Color Study. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Carney shared the song “dad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

