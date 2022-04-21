News

Rosie Carney Shares New Single “break the ground” i wanna feel happy Due Out May 27 via Color Study

Photography by Wolf James



Rosie Carney has shared a new single, “break the ground.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, i wanna feel happy, which will be out on May 27 via Color Study. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Carney shared the song “dad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

