Rosie Carney Shares New Single “break the ground”
i wanna feel happy Due Out May 27 via Color Study
Apr 21, 2022
Photography by Wolf James
Rosie Carney has shared a new single, “break the ground.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, i wanna feel happy, which will be out on May 27 via Color Study. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Carney shared the song “dad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wet Leg Announce New Tour Dates, Share New Mini Documentary Chronicling Their U.S. East Coast Tour (News) — Wet Leg
- Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Jack White
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spoken Word Album (News) — Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Nick Cave
- John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single (News) — John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies, John Carpenter
- The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs (News) — The Goon Sax
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.