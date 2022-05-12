News

All





Rosie Carney Shares Video for New Single “tidal wave” i wanna feel happy Due Out May 27 via Color Study

Photography by Bee Happy Media



Rosie Carney has shared a video for her new single, “tidal wave.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, i wanna feel happy, which will be out on May 27 via Color Study. View the Franklin and Marchetta-directed video below.

In a press release, Carney states that the new song is about “abandonment issues. It’s about the lonely ache you feel when you realize you’re starting to drift away from someone, but there’s nothing you can do to stop it from happening.

“I remember being a kid and desperately over analyzing and trying to change who I was in an attempt to cling on to whoever I was drifting away from. The song is both a desperate plea and also an acute awareness of needing to let go and move on.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Carney shared the song “dad,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “break the ground.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.