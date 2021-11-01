Rosie Thomas Announces New “Lullabies For Parents” Single Series, Shares New Song “It’ll Be Alright”
Series Will Feature Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, and More
Nov 01, 2021
Photography by Lindsey Patkos
Rosie Thomas has announced a new series of singles as a music portion of her multimedia project Lullabies For Parents, which is designed to help parents find connection and comfort. The series will feature singles by Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, The Head and the Heart, Iron & Wine, and many more. Thomas has also shared a new song, “It’ll Be Alright.” It is out now via SINGALONG. Listen below.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Radiohead Share Video for New Single “Follow Me Around” Starring Guy Pearce (News) — Radiohead
- FRENSHIP and Lauren Sanderson Share New Single “Try” (News) — FRENSHIP, Lauren Sanderson
- Premiere: Claire Cronin Debuts New Single “Feel This” (News) — Claire Cronin
- Curtis Harding Shares New Song “Explore,” Announces January 2022 U.S. Tour (News) — Curtis Harding
- Watch The War on Drugs’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR (News) — The War on Drugs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.