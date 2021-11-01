News

Rosie Thomas Announces New “Lullabies For Parents” Single Series, Shares New Song “It’ll Be Alright” Series Will Feature Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, and More

Photography by Lindsey Patkos



Rosie Thomas has announced a new series of singles as a music portion of her multimedia project Lullabies For Parents, which is designed to help parents find connection and comfort. The series will feature singles by Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, The Head and the Heart, Iron & Wine, and many more. Thomas has also shared a new song, “It’ll Be Alright.” It is out now via SINGALONG. Listen below.

