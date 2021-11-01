 Rosie Thomas Announces New “Lullabies For Parents” Single Series, Shares New Song “It’ll Be Alright” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 1st, 2021  
Subscribe

Rosie Thomas Announces New “Lullabies For Parents” Single Series, Shares New Song “It’ll Be Alright”

Series Will Feature Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, and More

Nov 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lindsey Patkos
Bookmark and Share


Rosie Thomas has announced a new series of singles as a music portion of her multimedia project Lullabies For Parents, which is designed to help parents find connection and comfort. The series will feature singles by Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, The Head and the Heart, Iron & Wine, and many more. Thomas has also shared a new song, “It’ll Be Alright.” It is out now via SINGALONG. Listen below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent