News

All





Rosie Thomas Shares Cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” With Sufjan Stevens and The Shins It Is The Latest Release In Thomas’ Lullabies For Parents





Rosie Thomas has shared a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” featuring Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, and Josh Ottum. It is the latest release in Thomas’ multimedia project Lullabies For Parents, which is designed to help parents find connection and comfort. Listen below.

In a press release, Thomas elaborates: “When you become a parent you see everything through a different lens. You suddenly notice the world has been littered with all manner of safety hazards; you marvel at the programming geniuses that run horror movie ads during cable reruns of Despicable Me; you realize The Handmaid’s Tale is now thoroughly unwatchable, and in ’90s pop songs you now hear reflections on both the lifelong love you have for your children, and the lifelong process of letting them go.

“As I wrote songs for this series to comfort myself and other parents, we thought it would be fun to mix in some unexpected covers—reframing old favorites in this different context, and in this case making what can just as easily be a sweet lullaby, as the next graduation song, or father/bride, mother/groom dance song.

“No matter how old our kids are, we’ll always be their parents and they’ll always be our kids, and from the very start we’re having to learn to let go bit by bit.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.