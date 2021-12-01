News

Rostam Releases Part Two of “Changephobia Remixes” Out Now via Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution)





Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) has released the second part of his remix project, Changephobia Remixes, a collection of remixes of tracks from his newest album Changephobia. The second part features remixes from Japanese Wallpaper, EasyFun, Neelamjit Dhillon, Ben Böhmer, and ROTH BART BARON. Stream the project in full below.

Rostam elaborates on each collaboration from part two of Changephobia Remixes in a press release:

“Ben [Böhmer] reached out about remixing ‘From the Back of a Cab,’ and at the time I was unfamiliar with his music. I love his mix because it feels equally fitting for a morning commute or a night out in Berlin.

“Finn [aka EasyFun]’s ‘Be Your USA’ was my summer jam for 2018. I’ll always connect his unique musical style to that summer and this remix reminds of it in the best way.

“The drums on the original version of ‘Bio18’ have all been replaced by the tabla performance by Neelamjit Dhillon. Though there are no tablas on my second album, my first album had tabla on the songs ‘Wood’ and ‘When.’ I liked that this remix serves as a connective tissue between the two records.

“Japanese Wallpaper did this minimalist take of ‘These Kids We Knew,’ and since he is on Australian time I received it in the middle of the night. I love that I first heard it in the middle of the night and in the morning it sounded like a dream to me.

“ROTH BART BARON are a group from Japan whose song ‘霓と虹’ I remixed recently myself. Their remix of ‘Kinney’ was surprising and exciting at the same time. It was an unexpected take on a song that took some unexpected turns in and of itself.”

Changephobia came out in June via Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution). It featured the songs “Unfold You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “These Kids We Knew,” “4Runner,” “Changephobia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “From the Back of a Cab.” Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

