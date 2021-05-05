 Rostam Shares New Song “From the Back of a Cab” via a Video Featuring HAIM, Charli XCX, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021  
Rostam Shares New Song “From the Back of a Cab” via a Video Featuring HAIM, Charli XCX, and More

Changephobia Due Out June 4 on Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution)

May 04, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) is releasing a new album, Changephobia, on June 4 via Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution). Now he has shared another song from it, “From the Back of a Cab,” via a video that features cameos from various other musicians and friends, including HAIM, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid and Nick Robinson. Rostam co-directed the video with Jason Lester. Watch it below.

Rostam had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘From the Back of a Cab’ is probably my favorite song that I’ve written. It started with the 12/8 drums — something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Unfold You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “These Kids We Knew,” “4Runner,” and “Changephobia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

Most Recent