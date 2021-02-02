News

All





Rostam Shares Self-Directed Video for New Single “These Kids We Knew” Follow-Up Single to Last Year’s “Unfold You”





Rostam (full name Rostam Batmanglij, formerly of Vampire Weekend) has shared an animated video for a new single, “These Kids We Knew,” which was self-directed. Check it out below.

Rostam speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song. There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song. The song was written in a fever-dream state during the second week of March last year while I was recovering from COVID-19.”

“These Kids We Knew” is the follow-up single to “Unfold You,” which was released last year. Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.