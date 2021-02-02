 Rostam Shares Self-Directed Video for New Single “These Kids We Knew” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Rostam Shares Self-Directed Video for New Single “These Kids We Knew”

Follow-Up Single to Last Year’s “Unfold You”

Feb 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Rostam (full name Rostam Batmanglij, formerly of Vampire Weekend) has shared an animated video for a new single, “These Kids We Knew,” which was self-directed. Check it out below.

Rostam speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song. There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song. The song was written in a fever-dream state during the second week of March last year while I was recovering from COVID-19.”

“These Kids We Knew” is the follow-up single to “Unfold You,” which was released last year. Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent