Roxy Music Announce First Tour in 11 Years Tour Will Kick Off in September; St. Vincent Will Be Supporting Act

Photography by Brian Cooke



Roxy Music have announced their first tour in 11 years. The upcoming tour will be in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. St. Vincent will be a supporting act on every North American stop of the tour (except Boston). View the full list of dates below.

The band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2019. Their last album was 1982’s Avalon.

Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates:

09/07 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

09/09 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

09/12 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

09/15 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

09/17 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

09/19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

09/21 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

09/23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

09/26 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

09/28 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

10/10 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

10/12 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

10/14 - The O2 - London, UK

