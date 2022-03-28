 Roxy Music Announce First Tour in 11 Years | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 28th, 2022  
Roxy Music Announce First Tour in 11 Years

Tour Will Kick Off in September; St. Vincent Will Be Supporting Act

Mar 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Brian Cooke
Roxy Music have announced their first tour in 11 years. The upcoming tour will be in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. St. Vincent will be a supporting act on every North American stop of the tour (except Boston). View the full list of dates below.

The band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2019. Their last album was 1982’s Avalon.

Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates:

09/07 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
09/09 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
09/12 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
09/15 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
09/17 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*
09/19 - United Center - Chicago, IL
09/21 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
09/23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
09/26 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
09/28 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA
10/10 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK
10/12 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK
10/14 - The O2 - London, UK

