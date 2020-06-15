 Roy Ayers to Release First New Album in 18 Years, Shares New Song “Synchronize Vibration” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, June 15th, 2020  
Roy Ayers to Release First New Album in 18 Years, Shares New Song “Synchronize Vibration”

JID002 Due Out June 19 via Jazz Is Dead Records

Jun 15, 2020 By Samantha Small
Jazz is Alive with Jazz Is Dead. What started originally as an LA concert series founded by multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Adrian Younge and DJ, producer and A Tribe Called Quest member Ali Shaheed Muhammad, has now grown into a label of the same name. From it comes a new studio album from neo-soul and funk icon Roy Ayers. Today, Ayers shared the single, “Synchronize Vibration,” from the album JID002, which will be available July 19. Listen to the track below. 

The tune from the 79-year-old musician is effortless. With soft vocals from a chorus of singers, sassy drums, and a calm groove, Ayers seizes the same organic funk that catapulted him to stardom back in his heyday in the ’70s. 

Along with Younge and Shaheed Muhammad, drummer Greg Paul, vocalists Loren Oden, Joy Gilliam, Saudia Yasmein, Elgin Clark and Anitra Castleberry, and Phil Ranelin and Wendell Harrison of the jazz label Tribe Records, all feature on the track and album. 

Jazz Is Dead will also see releases from artists Marcos Valle, Azymuth, Brian Jackson, and Gary Bartz. 

After playing sold out shows for the Jazz Is Dead Black History Month series, Ayers joined the Jazz is Dead creators at Younge’s Linear Labs in Los Angeles. The eight tracks on the album were written collaboratively between the three and serve as a testament to the impact of the legendary vibraphone players’ influence and the still surviving sound that permeates the music industry today. 

