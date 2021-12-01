Royal Blood – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast

News

Ben Thatcher, drummer from Brighton, England-based duo, Royal Blood (with bassist and singer Mike Kerr), is our guest on the latest episode of the Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey podcast.

Royal Blood released their third studio album, Typhoons, earlier this year via Warner Records. And today they announced they announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their album (check out the dates below).

After their self-titled debut was released in 2014, the duo experienced a meteoric rise. Soon they were touring with their musical heroes—from Dave Grohl to Queens of the Stone Age, receiving awards from Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, and hanging out with Lars Ulrich of Metallica. Their sophomore album, 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark?, saw them expand on the hard rock sound that first brought them to prominence and was followed by almost six years of non-stop touring. On Typhoons Kerr writes about the drawbacks of this rock n’ roll lifestyle on songs such as “Typhoons,” “Trouble’s Coming,” and “Boilermaker.” They document his struggle with alcoholism, drug abuse, the self-loathing that followed the morning after, and the ongoing mental health issues.

Thatcher only realized how unhappy his good friend was after Kerr got sober and had the time, space, and clarity to write about what he was going through. In the episode, Thatcher reveals how the euphoric, disco-edge of the new album also acted like a Trojan horse that enabled Kerr to delve deeper and write these more personal songs that he felt some responsibility to talk about.

Reflecting on what it means to be a rock n’ roll band today, Thatcher says: “I think we found that since the start of the band, and with everything that rock and roll looked like back then, it’s nothing like rock and roll right now…from the clothes that people wear, to the drink and drugs that people take, to how people treated women…that’s totally changed and for the good.”

Thatcher also takes us back to his childhood growing up in an English coastal town, and tells us when he first fell in love with the drums, and how after both playing in several other bands, Kerr and Thatcher finally became the duo, Royal Blood.

Royal Blood 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Apr. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Apr. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Apr. 20 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Apr. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave

Apr. 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr. 25 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Apr. 27 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre

Apr. 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr. 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

May 01 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

May 03 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

May 07 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 08 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory, North Park

May 09 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

May 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

May 12 - Austin, Texas @ Stubbs Walker Creek

May 13 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 14 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

May 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 19 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

May 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

