Run the Jewels Confirm Details of Their New Album; Including the Release Date, Guests, and Tracklist
Run the Jewels 4 Due Out June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG
May 12, 2020
Photography by Timothy Saccenti
Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) previously announced their new album, Run the Jewels 4, and shared two songs from it, but details of its release were TBA. Now they have announced the album’s release date, tracklist, and guests, as well as sharing the album cover. Run the Jewels 4 is due out June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG. The album features Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice. One song is entitled “Goonies vs. E.T.”—so in these dark times at least we’ve got that to look forward to. Check out the tracklist and cover art below, followed by the band’s 2021 tour dates with Rage Against the Machine.
Run the Jewels 4 is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016). The album was mainly recorded at two iconic studios: Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Los Angeles and Electric LadyStudios in NYC. The band shared its first single, “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4),” in March. Also in March, they shared its second single, “Ooh LA LA.” Then “Ooh LA LA” got a video in April, in which the band partied in a city’s downtown area to celebrate the end of capitalism, burning money and credit cards in the process.
Run the Jewels 4 Tracklist:
1. Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)
2. Ooh La La (Feat. Greg Nice & Dj Premier)
3. Out Of Site (Feat. 2 Chainz)
4. Holy Calamafuck
5. Goonies vs. E.T.
6. Walking in the Snow
7. JU$T (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)
8. Never Look Back
9. The Ground Below
10. Pulling the Pin (Feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)
11. A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)
Run the Jewels 2021 Tour Dates with Rage Against the Machine:
June 3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
June 5 - Las Cruces NM - Pan American Center
June 7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
June 8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
June 11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
June 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
June 15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
June 19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
June 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
June 23 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
June 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
July 5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
July 9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 12 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 16 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
July 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
July 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
July 29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 9 - New York, NY- Madison Square Garden
August 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 14 - Washington DC - Capitola One Arena
August 15 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
August 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Run the Jewels Confirm Details of Their New Album; Including the Release Date, Guests, and Tracklist (News) — Run the Jewels, Killer Mike, El-P
- Ellis Shares Video for “Pringle Creek” (News) — Ellis
- Nick Hakim Shares Video for New Song “BOUNCING” (News) — Nick Hakim
- Watch Tame Impala Perform “Is It True” on “Colbert” with Three Times the Kevin Parker (News) — Tame Impala, Stephen Colbert
- Ohmme Share New Song “Selling Candy” and Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates (News) — Ohmme
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.