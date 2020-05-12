News

Run the Jewels Confirm Details of Their New Album; Including the Release Date, Guests, and Tracklist Run the Jewels 4 Due Out June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG

Photography by Timothy Saccenti



Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) previously announced their new album, Run the Jewels 4, and shared two songs from it, but details of its release were TBA. Now they have announced the album’s release date, tracklist, and guests, as well as sharing the album cover. Run the Jewels 4 is due out June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG. The album features Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice. One song is entitled “Goonies vs. E.T.”—so in these dark times at least we’ve got that to look forward to. Check out the tracklist and cover art below, followed by the band’s 2021 tour dates with Rage Against the Machine.

Run the Jewels 4 is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016). The album was mainly recorded at two iconic studios: Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Los Angeles and Electric LadyStudios in NYC. The band shared its first single, “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4),” in March. Also in March, they shared its second single, “Ooh LA LA.” Then “Ooh LA LA” got a video in April, in which the band partied in a city’s downtown area to celebrate the end of capitalism, burning money and credit cards in the process.

Run the Jewels 4 Tracklist:

1. Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)

2. Ooh La La (Feat. Greg Nice & Dj Premier)

3. Out Of Site (Feat. 2 Chainz)

4. Holy Calamafuck

5. Goonies vs. E.T.

6. Walking in the Snow

7. JU$T (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)

8. Never Look Back

9. The Ground Below

10. Pulling the Pin (Feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)

Run the Jewels 2021 Tour Dates with Rage Against the Machine:

June 3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

June 5 - Las Cruces NM - Pan American Center

June 7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

June 8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

June 11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

June 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

June 15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

June 17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

June 19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

June 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

June 23 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

June 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

July 5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

July 9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 12 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 16 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena

July 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena

July 29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

August 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 9 - New York, NY- Madison Square Garden

August 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 14 - Washington DC - Capitola One Arena

August 15 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

August 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

